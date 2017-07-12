TOP STORIES
Do not expect the best if you make terms with mediocrityBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Asamoah Gyan admits Ghanaians have been disappointed in him for crucial penalty misses
Asamoah Gyan has admitted Ghanaians have been left disappointed with his penalty misses in high-profile games.
Gyan came under the spotlight after he missed an extra-time penalty against Uruguay which could have sent the Africans into the semi-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
Again, the Black Stars captain missed again as Ghana lost to Zambia in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final to receive massive backlash.
The 31-year-old resumed penalty duties after a five-year absence and found himself on the wrong foot after missing against USA in an international friedly this month.
And the former Sunderland hitman admits Ghanaians have endured excruciating pain over the previous setbacks.
'I know Ghanaians are disappointed because I have missed a couple of penalty kicks in crucial games, but as a footballer that has been the only challenge in my career,' Gyan told GTV's Kwabena Yeboah.
Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goal in 104 appearances, has signed a fresh two-year deal with Turkish Super League side Kayserispor.
Asamoah Gyan
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News