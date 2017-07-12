TOP STORIES
Ghanaian right back Emmanuel Ntim excels in central defensive role for Valenciennes in win over Ross County
Ghanaian youth defender Emmanuel Ntim was deployed as a central defender in Valenciennnes 2-1 victory over Ross County in a preseason friendly encounter.
The 21-year-old, who originally operates as a right back was used at the centre of defense by coach Faruk Hadzibegic and he justified himself at the role as the team step up their preparations ahead of the coming season.
The French Ligue 2 side came from a goal down to beat the Scottish outfit 2-1 courtesy goals from Lebo Mothiba in the 39th minute and Lamini Ndao in the 63rd minute after Alex Schalk had given Ross County the lead in the 36th minute.
The former Right to Dream Academy graduate played for Ghana at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.
