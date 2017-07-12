TOP STORIES
Ike Quartey Apointed Technical Director Of GBA
The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has named former World Champion Ike Bazooka Quartey as Technical Director.
The appointment of the retired top pugilist was confirmed on Tuesday, after the GBA released the full list of its committees.
Quartey will be assisted by one of Ghana’s best trainers Lawrence Carl Lokko.
Your’s Truly has also been named as Vice Chairman of the Media Committee, with GBA Veep, Manly Spain heading the Welfare Committee.
Below is the full list of committee membership of the Ghana Boxing Authority:
Promotions Committee
1. Rabbon Dodoo(chairman)
2. Alhaji Toufiq Muritala(vice chairman)
3.Alhaji Zaid
4.Fred Ghartey
5.Yoofi Boham
Disciplinary/Arbitration Committee
1.Peter Zwennes(chairman)
2. All Board Members
Ratings Committee
1. J.A. Annan(chairman)
2. Atta Eddie Pappoe(vice chairman)
3.Roger Barnor
4.Michael Tetteh
5.Jones Neequaye
Regional Outreach Committee
1.Twintoh Walker(chairman)
2. Isaac Grantson(vice chairman )
3.Abdul Moro Sanda
4.Abubakar Sadik Akake
5.Ben Tawiah
6.B.T. Alhassan
Medical Committee
1.Dr S.A. Quaye(chairman)
2. Dr S.A. Aryeetey
3.Dr Vincent Ganu
Appeals Committee
1.G.D.A Laryea(chairman)
2.Anthony Forson Jnr
3.Kwamena Ewusi Brown
Sponsorship/Marketing Committee
1.Abraham Neequaye(chairman)
2. Nathaniel Attoh(vice president)
3.Herbet Allotei Coffie
4.Moses Foh Amoaning
5.Nii Okai Nunoo
Welfare Committee
1. Henry Manly Spain(chairman)
2.Laud Neequaye (vice chairman)
3.Samir Captan
4.Ben Tawiah
5.Philip Kotey
Media Committee
1.Naa Darkuah Dodoo (chairperson)
2. Sammy Heywood Okine(vice chairman)
3.Prince Dornu-Leiku
4.Romeo Oduro
5.Bernard Neequaye
Technical Committee
1.Ike Quartey(technical director)
2.Carl Lokko(Ass.technical director)
3.Thunder Aryeh
4.Razor Akwei Addo
Legal Committee
1.Felix Quartey(chairman)
2. Nii Akwei Bruce Thompson
3.Eugene Akoto Bamfo
Patrons
1. Hon. Consul Amarkai Amarteifio
2.Ambassador Ray Quarcoo
3.Brig Gen(Rtd) I. B. Quartey
4.Reginald Nii Hansen
5.Gilbert Mitch Woollams
