Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyanu returns to Portimonense

2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyanu has returned to Portimonense ahead of their pre-season training having ended his loan stint  with 1860 Munich last season. 

Agbenyanu, 20, spent last season on loan at German outfit 1860 Munich from the newly promoted Portuguese side, but could not help the team escape the drop to fouth-tier.

Lumor will hope to build on his performance for 1860 Munich to cement a place in Portimonense side when the Portuguese Liga NOS kicks off.

The talented left footed fullback made his Black Stars debut appearance in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers game against Ethiopia last month in Kumasi.

