Trial of jailed Ghanaian international Kwame Bonsu in Sweden adjourned
The much-awaited trial of jailed Ghanaian international Kwame Bonsu has been adjourned for the next 14 days by the Court of Appeal for Southern Norrland on Tuesday.
The courts announced that it partly because the prosecutor wants to call more witnesses for questioning, and that Bonsu has demanded to replace his lawyer.
The Court of Appeal has earlier rejected Bonsus request to have him as a public lawyer, but experienced lawyer Leif Silbersky is believed to jumped into the case to defend the poor Ghanaian.
Kwame Bonsu has been sentenced to two years in prison for raping and assaulting his wife.
And after serving his sentence, 22-year-old, who is contracted to second tier side Gefle IF, will be expelled from the Scandinavian country where he has lived since 2013, GÃ¤vle District Court said.
Gefle on Friday said Bonsu was dismissed from the team with immediate effect.
According to court documents seen by The Local he will also have to pay 122,600 kronor ($14,000) in compensation to his wife, who is a Swedish national.
He first met her in 2014 when he was playing in the southern Swedish city of MjÃ¶lby. They married the following year.
A few months after the wedding he signed a transfer to the town of GÃ¤vle, located about 300 kilometres away from MjÃ¶lby.
The victim said the rape and beatings took place in the couple's apartment during an evening in November 2015 when he had refused to let her out.
Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife's relatives led the court to believe the victim's version of events.
Lawyer for the Ghanaian appealed the sentence, re-appearing in court today (Tuesday) but the matter has been adjourned for the next 14 days.
Kwame Bonsu
