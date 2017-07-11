TOP STORIES
Hearts hoping for a win against Chelsea
Accra, July 11, GNA - The Ghana Premier League returns on Wednesday, July 12 at the various league centers across the country.
Match Day 22 of the 2016/17 season would see Accra Hearts of Oak locking horns with Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium and with the return of play makers Winful Cobinah, Thomas Abbey and Fatau Mohammed from national team duties, Hearts will seek for a victory over the Golden city boys.
The Phobians have gone two games without a win after losing to Ashantigold and Bechem United on match day 20 and 21 respectively.
A win over Berekum Chelsea will serve as a boost to the Accra based club as they mount some pressure on arch rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who climbed over them to the third position on the league log last weekend.
A resurgent Kumasi Asante Kotoko under Coach Steve Pollack would seek to maintain their winning streak as they take on Inter Allies at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.
League leaders West African Football Academy (WAFA) will play as host to Bechem United at the Sogakope park and would hope to maintain their top position league log.
The return of seven regular players of WAFA from national team duties will serve as a boost against Bechem United, who are 7th on the league log.
Great Olympics, hoping to avoid relegation with nine matches left to play would have to work hard to brush aside Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium to keep their dreams alive.
Having won the Coach of the month of June, coach C.K Akunnor of Ashantigold will have to guide his side to overcome relegation threatened Bolga All Stars in Bolga.
The Miners will be going into this encounter as the more rested side after their match against WAFA was postponed over the weekend and will be keen on maintaining their unbeaten run of 7 matches.
Bolga All Stars, having played 10 matches at home with only two wins will have to dig deep to win against Ashantigold.
Fixtures in full
Hearts vs Berekum Chelsea
Inter Allies vs Kotoko , Medeama SC vs Tema Youth , Bolga All Stars vs Ashantigold , Dwarfs vs Great Olympics and Wa All Stars vs Aduana Stars GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
