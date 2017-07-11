modernghana logo

Ex-Kotoko star Eric Bekoe considering early retirement

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | League Report


Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe will call time on his career in the next 2-3 years.

Bekoe, 30, is currently on holidays in his native Ghana after a brief spell in Egypt.

The career of the  former Heart of Lions attacker has been punctuated with injuries.

And he reckons he won't be in the game for long.
'I don't want to play football for long, you need to plan whilst playing, although I still have some years ahead I don't want to play for long,' he told KWESE Sports.

'Five years will be two much, maybe I might call it a quit in the next two or three years.'

