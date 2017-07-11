TOP STORIES
2016/17 GHPL BEST XI: Ahmed and Saddick Adams steal show in Kumasi, Benjamin Tweneboah shows class
Asante Kotoko duo of Ahmed Adams and Saddick Adams were a delight to watch on Sunday as they tore Tarkwa-based Medeama SC apart at the Baba Yara Stadium with Elmina Sharks dribbling sensation proving his worth against Bolga All Stars.
Kwame Baah of Inter Allies was the toast of the fans at Berekum as he stood between Chelsea and the three points. He made stupendous saves to steal a point for his side in a game the home should have won.
For masterminding a big won over Medeama at the Baba Yara Stadium, coach Steve Pollack emerged the coach of the week with a 4:2:3: system.
1. Kwame Baah (GK) - Inter Allies: The shot stopper was all that the visitors needed to stay undefeated in the game. He made many point-blank saves to get the visitors a point from the game.
2. Isaac Kwain - Dwarfs: Kwain displayed an excellent performance in his side's 2-1 away win over Tema Youth. Very intelligent he was in his tackles and supported the attack excellently with his overlapping runs.
3. Jacob Larweh - Tema Youth: Despite losing at home by 2-1 to Dwarfs, Larweh was exceptional in the game. He emerged the NASCO player of the match for his fantastic show.
4. Farouk Mohammed - Elmina Sharks: He did not only guide his side to an emphatic win over Bolga All Stars but also emerged the NASCO player of the match for his splendid performance.
5. Ahmed Adams - Kotoko: He scored and guided his side to a massive win over Medeama SC. Medeama have proved a difficult side for Kotoko over the years but Ahmed ensured their attacking potency was reduced.
6. Simon Zibo - Liberty: Had an excellent game for his side against Aduana Stars in Dormaa. Although the visitors lost by 2-1, Zibo's performance stood out, winning him the player of the match award.
7. Emmanuel Gyamfi - Kotoko: Gyamfi re-lived his form in the first half of the season by posing a huge trouble for the Medeama defenders. He was smart and swift with the ball and his intelligence in the game was hugely admirable.
8. Seth Opare - Kotoko: If there is any player Kotoko fans have to thank for securing them the big win over Medeama SC, it should be Seth Opare. He was strong and decisive in midfield and provided his back four the needed shield. He emerged the NASCO player of the match.
9. Saddick Adams - Kotoko: He scored scored a brilliant goal from a set piece and proved too heavy a load for the Medeama defenders. His presence created opening for other Kotoko players to exploit.
10. Nicholas Gyan - Dwarfs: He scored the opener for his side under 2 minutes and inspired them to the win. When the team went under pressure, Gyan organised them well to avoid Tema Youth getting the equaliser.
11. Benjamin Tweneboah -Elmina Sharks: Tweneboah scored the 3rd goal for his side. His intelligence was brought to the fore as he culminated his impressive performance with brilliant goal.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
