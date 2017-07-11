modernghana logo

Hearts skipper Thomas Abbey looking for swift response against Berekum Chelsea

48 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey says he is hoping that his team show their ruthless side when Berekum Chelsea come visiting midweek.

Hearts of Oak have lost their last two games in the league against AshGold and Bechem United.

The two defeats has allowed Kotoko to overtake in the league standings.

And Abbey wants a swift responds to what has been an off day for them in the office.

'Our last defeat was a painful one but we have to put that aside and focus on our next game. We don't want to think about Sunday's clash against Kotoko but the main

"Focus is on our next game where we have to secure all three points at home,' Abbey said in an interview.

