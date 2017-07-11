TOP STORIES
Ghana defender Baba Rahman emerges as transfer target for Huddersfield Town
Newly promoted English Premier League side Huddersfield Town are keen on the signing of Chelsea left-back Baba Abdul Rahman.
Rahman, whose loan spell at German outfit Schalke 04 was truncated by a knee injury he suffered during Ghana's match against Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, has emerged as a top transfer target for the Terriers.
The 23-year-old is reported to be close to re-joining Schalke in the ongoing transfer window but the interest shown in him by David Wagner's side could scupper the German club's dream of sealing the deal.
The former Dreams FC player has recovered and is looking at the options available since Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is likely not to include him in his plans for the upcoming season.
Aside Huddersfield, clubs like Newcastle United, Bournemouth are reported to have expressed interest in the Ghanaian international.
