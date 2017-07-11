TOP STORIES
Love never disdains.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Berekum Chelsea chief Obed Nkekiah: Steve Pollack's absence not cause of stale form
Berekum Chelsea president Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah is refusing to admit that the departure of head coach Steve Pollack has affected their form.
The Blues have managed just one win in their last seven matches and that is worrying.
Pollack left the club to join struggling Asante Kotoko and has helped to revive the Porcupine Warriors.
''Against Dwarfs we scored a second goal after we equalized but it was disallowed by the referee. We were awarded a penalty but our player failed to score. Is that the work of the coach? Before inter allies' striker scored yesterday, he pulled down the shirt of Nicholas Opoku but the referees were confused as to who to award the foul because the center referee was expecting the linesman to flash his flag,'' he said.
''When these happen I don't blame coaches. If there was success during Pollack's time only God knew the reason. They are the same players, the same training only two of them were absent; Sarfo and one other player.
''Pollack's absence though might have some effect but I don't think that is the reason because we completed last season scoring three, four against some teams. Should we say he had no capabilities after ensuring the team survived when we lost our head coach last season before Steve Pollack arrived?
''The difference is that there has been a reduction in the number of players, from fifty to twenty six.
''Pollack used to train with one set of players in the morning and another set of players in the evening after which Fabio not sure of the name though makes selection for matches from both set. We thought that would help the club but it didn't so [Pollack] absence is not the cause.''
Berekum Chelsea face Hearts of Oak on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More League Report