Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong wary of Inter Allies threat ahead of midweek clash
Captain of Asante Kotoko Amos Frimpong is wary of the threat Inter Allies will pose to their league title ambitions, but says they are poised to win the maximum points.
The Porcupine Warriors are yet to taste defeat in the second round of the campaign after six games, racking up fourteen points from a possible nineteen to move up to 3rd on the standings.
Inter Allies meanwhile, are riding high on the log in 6th spot with 29 points and will hope to keep up with the good work they did against Berekum Chelsea over the weekend, where they picked a point against against all odds with six academy graduates in the starting line-up.
But according to Frimpong, the La-based side cannot halt their league title ambitions when the two sides square up on Wednesday at the El Wak Stadium during an interview on Happy FM.
"It will be a very difficult game because Inter Allies have shown in the league that they can cause problems to any team due to the form they've exhibited recently," Frimpong told Happy FM.
"However, considering our performances over the last few weeks, I'm confident that if we can continue on the same trend at El Wak, we'll bring home the three points."
Kotoko are five points adrift of league leaders WAFA with nine games to end the season.
