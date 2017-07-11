TOP STORIES
NASCO Contribution To Sports Praiseworthy
Electroland Ghana Ltd are using the NASCO electronic appliances brand to support Ghana Sports, especially football and the concept deserves to be commended.
In a country where sports sponsorship is not easy to come by unless you are well connected, this marriage of NASCO products to Ghana Football where they honour and reward outstanding players and coaches is very inspiring, if not motivating and encouraging.
The winners get good quality mobile phones and they can use it for many purposes, even give it to their parents or loved ones, as an appreciation.
NASCO is an innovative brand in Ghana, but Electroland has been around for some time, but not as popular than when they associated themselves with the popular game which attracts and unifies Ghanaians.
Football, some people say is the opium of the people, and with the nation’s pedigree in international football, no one can disagree that one must not be associated with football.
Electroland also supplies Samsung products, but the NASCO deal has made them very famous in recent times, and credit must go to whoever generated the idea and concept to support the Ghana Premier League.
Now, every player or coach want to be recognized and seen to be winning the “NASCO Player of the week” or “NASCO Coach of the week”, which grows to the “NASCO Player or Coach of the month��, with bigger rewards.
Some credit must also go to STARTIMES, the Broadcast Rights holder of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).
Since their involvement, the local league has become better as compared to some years.
Some unknown and less popular clubs like Dormaa Aduana Stars, Sogakorpe WAFA, Wa All Stars, Bechem Utd. Takwa Medeama SC, Elmina Sharks have made their names to be heard as their players and coaches are mentioned among the best or aspiring to be better and best.
These teams have pushed Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak to the background, and they have to struggle to win their matches.
Officiating had been improved in the GPL, and I may suggest if officials could be added to the list of winners for the month, so that there may be the “NASCO Referee of the month”. The one who wins most can easily be identified as Referee of the year, and can be rewarded or honored in a bigger platform or occasion by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Professional League Board (PLB).
If other companies would emulate the gesture of Electroland, Ghana Football, and for that matter Ghana Sports is going to be enjoyable for the players and officials.
Team owners are going to get some relief and comfort in motivating their players to excel.
Electroland Ghana Ltd, distributors of NASCO Electronics products announced a four-year package to sponsor the Ghana Premier League Best Player at am impressive ceremony at the GFA headquarters in Accra.
Vincent Azan-Gbiok, sales manager of the company who signed the deal with the chairman of the Ghana premier league board Ashfod Tetteh Oku said NASCO decided to join hands with StarTimes, the official broadcaster of the League to motivate the young talented players featuring in the local League.
He said Nasco will sponsor the Best player / MVP and Best Coach at the end of the season for the next four years.
National Sales Manager, Vincent Azan-Gbiok, emphasized that as part of their corporate social responsibility they were delighted to associate themselves with the GFA in their effort to support the GPL.
George Afriyie, vice president of the GFA commended Electroland for proving that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is a credible entity worthy for business partnership, noting that the Ghana League is one of the best in Africa.
Best players of each league match will be awarded with a NASCO X5 phone. The product deal is worth GHC 253,000 per season.
NASCO ELECTRONICS has also agreed to sponsor this year’s PLB Awards at the end of the season. The Best Coach and Player of the Month awards will be decided by a voting system.
NASCO is a subsidiary of South Korean multinational company, Namsung, which is headquartered in Seoul. They also represent Samsung in Ghana.
