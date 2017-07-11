TOP STORIES
PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko present 2017 President Cup to owner and Life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Asante Kotoko presented the 2017 President Cup to the club owner and Life Patron Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Monday.
The management, technical team and players were at the Manhyia Palace on Monday afternoon.
Kotoko beat arch rivals Hearts of Oak 4-1 on penalties last week Monday to win the trophy.
Leading the delegation to the Manhyia Palace was Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei who used the opportunity to also introduce coach Steven Polack to the Asantehene.
