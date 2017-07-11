modernghana logo

Amputees To Honour Chief Imam With Professionals Vrs Locals Match July 22

Mawuli K. Viwotor
2 hours ago | Football News

The Ghana Amputee Football Team, the Black Challenge, will play a special match between the Professionals from Turkey and the Locals in the country in honor of its Life Patron, the Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu.

The match, scheduled to take place at the Wembley Park at Kotobabi on Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m., would see Turkey Amputee Football Super League Champion and Captain of the national team, Richard Arthur Opentil, leading his charges against the Locals.

The Professionals would feature the likes of Francis Antwi Darkwah, deputy Captain, Mubarak Mohammed, Turkish Super League goal king, Division One league goal king, Hamza Mohammed, Kofi Asare, newly-wed Richard Ekwam, Cephas Anum and Collins Gyamfi

The Locals have experienced players like Cephas Abban, goal keeper John Mensah Badu, Clement Agyemang, Augustine Hinneh, Eric Frimpong, Emmanuel Allotey (Shatta Wale) and petit Abdul Halim Masawud.

The match is to honor the Chief Imam and celebrate the end of Ramadan with the Muslim Community.

Chairman of the Ghana Amputee Football Association, Rev Richard Nii Amartey Adesah and Head Coach, Ali Jarrah, are calling on Ghanaians, especially those living around Accra New Town, Kotobabi, Nima and Maamobi, to throng the venue to cheer the team on.

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu, shall grace the occasion and present a trophy to the winning team.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

