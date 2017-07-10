modernghana logo

Turkish side Eskişehirspor confirm Jerry Akaminko stay for next season

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News


Turkish side EskiÅŸehirspor have confirmed Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko will stay with the club next season.

The 29-year-old is among 48 players who have been named on the roaster ahead of next season.

The Ghana international has been instrumental for the Black-Red since he recovered from a career-threatening injury three years ago.

He returned to the international radar for Ghana after playing in the 2-1 defeat to USA in an international friendly early this month.

Some of the players who are on the roaster of EskiÅŸehirspor ahead of 2017/18 season.

Kayacan Erdogan,
Ekrem Kilicarslan,
Alican Candemir,
Mehmet Dr. Ã–zcan
Erkan Zengin
Bruno Mezanga
Jery Akaminko
MÄ±chel Felix
Dorukhan TokÃ¶z
H. HÃ¼seyin Acar
M. Fevzi YÄ±ldÄ±rÄ±m
Furgan Polat
Enescan AkgÃ¼n
Kaan Gul
Andac GÃ¼leryÃ¼z
Hasan AyaroÄŸlu
Semih GÃ¼le
Batuhan AyyÄ±ldÄ±z
Ä°. Halil Ã–ner
H. Ä°smail ErdoÄŸan
Abdulgani Demir
Jerry Akaminko

