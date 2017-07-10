modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Ghanaian duo Samuel Tetteh and David Atanga ruled out of Red Bull Salzburg Champions League tie against Hibernian

- ghanasoccernet.com
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian duo David Atanga and Samuel Tetteh will miss Red Bull Salzburg UEFA Champions League second round qualifier first leg tie against Maltese side Hibernian on Tuesday.

The Austrian giants will travel to Malta without attacking midfielder David Atanga, who has been ruled out of the match with a mid-foot injury following his return from a loan spell at SV Mattersburg and compatriot Samuel Tetteh who is yet to hit the ground running after sustaining a knee injury in January, and Albanian midfielder Valon Berisha, who suffered a foot bruise in the side's 4-1 friendly victory against RKC Anderlecht over the weekend.

But Marco Rose has set a plan for the match despite missing these players in the crucial game, "We want to deliver a good performance there and thus a good result for the return play."

After the friendly match with the Belgian giants, Salzburg German midfielder Marc Rzatkowski said, "It was important to see that many things and of course there is self-confidence. Despite all this, we cannot overestimate this encounter because we know that on Tuesday a completely different game is waiting for us. We are trying to prepare ourselves perfectly, and we want to act with the same attitude as Anderlecht. "

The match will kick off at 7:30 GMT at Hibernians Ground (Paola), Malta.

David Atanga

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

