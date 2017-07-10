TOP STORIES
Marketing and Sponsorship expert blames media over-concentration on GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi for clubs inability to secure sponsors
Marketing and Sponsorship expert Jesse Amoh Agyepong has expressed shock at the media's over -concentration on the President of the Ghana Football Association at the expense of clubs and their players, insisting it will not help the clubs in securing sponsorship.
The former Marketing Manager of Tigo and 2016 CIMG Marketing Practitioner of the Year argued that local clubs need the media to highlight their positives and to make their outstanding players popular instead of shifting all attention to the GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Discussing issues of marketing and sponsorship on The Football Legends Night Show o GhOne TV, the Managing Partner of AFIBA Consulting hinted that concentration on clubs gives them a special brand with which they can secure sponsorships.
'Ghana is one of the few countries where the GFA President's name is much broader and bigger than many clubs and players we have in Ghana. His name has more equity and more discussed on our airwaves than any club in Ghana,' he said.
'The GFA as a body has more mentions on our media channels than clubs and players. So the point is that even the conversations we have around the game itself do not encourage the clubs to grow.
'We over-fixate on things that don't drive value neglecting the main commodity (clubs and players) that deserve the attention,' he added.
He ended by tasking the media to reduce their over-concentration on the FA Boss and dwell much on the clubs and their players insisting the clubs must also make conscious efforts to attract corporate sponsorship.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
