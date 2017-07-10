modernghana logo

German-born Ghanaian youth Gideon Jung left out of Hamburg SV pre-season training

1 hour ago

German-born Ghana midfielder Gideon Jung will not partake in Hamburg SV pre-season training following his involvement in Germany U-21 Euro Championship.

The 19-year-old versatile enforcer has been left out of coach Markus Gisdol's first team for their preseason training following his participation in Germany's U-21 Championship winning team in Poland.

Jung played four games for Germany in the build up to their title triumph but he's still eligible to represent Ghana at senior level.

He made 29 appearances for Hamburg last term as they finished 14th on the table.

