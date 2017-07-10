TOP STORIES
There's a blessing in giving than recieving try to give and be blessBy: Sammy Italy
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
I'm okay at Liberty Professionals
Dormaa-Ahenkro, July 10, GNA - Liberty Professionals Coach Michael Osei says he is okay with his new job as Head Coach of the club.
He described his work with the playing body as good, adding that, the players are responding well to his instructions and working hard to achieve results.
"So far we have played six matches and they are doing well", he added.
Speaking in a post-match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro, he said even though there were a lot of bad decisions by Referee Dally Gabga which were unfair, there was no need to blame him or anybody for losing 1 - 2 to Aduana Stars in the Week 21 fixture.
"There's no need to blame any player but rather we must motivate and encourage them to do better."
He admitted that it was always going to be difficult getting the three maximum points in Dormaa-Ahenkro but praised his side for putting up a splendid performance despite the defeat.
Coach Osei said they would put the defeat behind them and focus on the next game against Elmina Sharks, which they must win.
GNA
By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News