TOP STORIES
whatever goes around must come aroundBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Aduans coach not happy with striker Sasraku's conduct
Dormaa Ahenkro, July 10, GNA - Coach Yusif Abubakar of Aduana Stars has slammed his striker Derrick Sasraku for excusing himself from the match against Liberty Professionals.
He said the striker took part in the club's training sessions throughout the week but surprisingly asked to be excluded just a day before the match with Liberty Professionals.
Responding to a question in a post-match interview about the absence of the player in their match with Liberty Professionals, coach Abubakar said 'I know he reported sick".
"That's what he told us. After our last training I announced the selection, but he immediately stood up in front of us all and said he was sick".
"Such a thing could demoralise the entire team. I expected him to tell me personally and not in the open. We have started registering new players and anybody who is sick we wish him well", he added.
The match saw Aduana beating Liberty Professionals 2 - 1 with Aduana converting a penalty kick by Sam Adams as early as the 9th minute after Nathaniel Asamoah had been brought down.
Liberty managed to pull one back on the 21st minute from Bernard Arthur only to be punished again in the 84th minute by striker Bright Adjei of Aduana who headed home a rebound after Liberty goalkeeper Eric Andoh had pushed the ball loosely in his direction.
Coach Abubakar said despite the team's good performance there were still dome lapses to be worked on.
The Coach said the team was currently saddled with injuries, saying that, "we had only one reserve defender before going into the Liberty duel.
This notwithstanding, "I'm happy with the performance of those who replaced the injured players."
He congratulated Liberty for their good performance describing it as impressive and being the only team to play "attacking and defensive football at the same time, something visiting teams seldomly do in Dormaa".
Coach Abubakar said he would approach the next game against Wa All Stars in Wa with the right mentality in the face of mounting pressure.
"We will need to cool down and not allow ourselves to be put under pressure. If we do not check this it could have a negative impact on the team.
"At this stage and level, we must try and control pressure, otherwise it can affect them", the Coach said.
GNA
By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News