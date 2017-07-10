TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
UBA Bank organizes health walk
Accra, July 9, GNA - Staff of UBA Bank at the weekend organized its second quarter exercise dubbed 'Jogging to Bond' at the legon Sports Complex.
The exercise, brought together management and staff of the bank as they jogged within the legon campus and its environs.
Madam Katherine -Lois Woode, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications of UBA Ghana said the exercise was meant to bring the staff together and that it was prudent on all the workers to exercise for a sound mind and body.
She said togetherness, integrity and teamwork was essential for the company since it builds trust in the minds of the client's and helps in effective service delivery.
She urged the staff to give their best and work hard to meet the company's target, as well as ensuring effective customer relations.
The exercise coincided with the Joy FM fun games with the banks competing in events such as to ludu, tug of peace, lime and spoon race, athletics and football among others.
Present at the games were Mrs Abiola Bawuah, the Managing Director of UBA Ghana Bank, Mr Soni Anwal, the Deputy Managing Director and Mr Adedayo Adesipo, the Chief Operating Officer for the Bank.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu, GNA
