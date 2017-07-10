TOP STORIES
Why is it always that the one u love doesn't love u and u don't love the one who trully loves u?By: felybabe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Irate Tema Youth fans held referees hostage after home defeat to Dwarfs
Referee Abdul Latif Adaari and his assistants escaped attack from some irate fans of Tema Youth after they lost 1-2 to Ebusua Dwarfs in their premier league game last Saturday.
The visitors left the harbor city with a vital away win that left fans very angry after Nicholas Gyan and Joseph Esso put the visitors ahead in the second and 24 th minutes respectively.
The irate supporters felt the match officials did not exhaust the three minutes additional time indicated by the fourth official and, therefore, charged onto the field immediately the referee signaled the end of the game.
It took the intervention of the few policemen and fire service personnel on duty to escort the referee and his assistants, Issaka Badiu Alhassan, Isaac Quaye and Alex Anning, into the dressing room.
It took a police reinforcement from the Tema Regional Police Command SWAT team to rescue the referees out of the stadium after they had been held ''hostage'' in their dressing room hideout for nearly 30 minutes after the game had ended.
Earlier in the 75 th minute, an irate fan with a huge stick rushed to the VIP where he chased and brutalized fans, as well as radio commentators, for no reason.
The angry fan, after his barbaric act, walked out of the premises while the few security guards looked on helplessly.
Tema Youth secured a consolation goal when Mohammed Tawfiq scored in the 52nd minute.
Txt: Daily Graphic
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News