Kotoko Thrash Medeama …Hearts Go Three Games Winless

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko maintained their current fine form to record a 3-1 win over Medeama SC in Kumasi yesterday.

The victory also kept coach Steve Pollack's unbeaten run intact to close in on leaders WAFA with five points.

Defenders-Evans Quao and Ahmed Adams scored for the home side in the first half before striker and former Ghana juvenile star Sadick Adams completed the rout after the break.

The visitors fought relentless to reduce the deficit but failed in all their attempts until Bismark Oppong grabbed a consolation.

At Bechem, Bechem United inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Hearts of Oak to stretch their winless run to three. Striker Ahmed Toure's spot kick separated the two sides.

GPL Scores @ A Glance
Oly 2, All Stars 0
Sharks 3 Bolga 1
Aduana 2, Liberty 1
Chelsea 1, Allies 1
T.Youth 0, Dwarfs 2
Bechem 1, Hearts 0
Kotoko 3, Medeama 1
Ashgold-WAFA-(PP)
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

