The sinner will choose to break God's holy law and deliberately disobey him, they forget that God judges the righteous and becomes angry with the wicked every day.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Kotoko Thrash Medeama …Hearts Go Three Games Winless
Asante Kotoko maintained their current fine form to record a 3-1 win over Medeama SC in Kumasi yesterday.
The victory also kept coach Steve Pollack's unbeaten run intact to close in on leaders WAFA with five points.
Defenders-Evans Quao and Ahmed Adams scored for the home side in the first half before striker and former Ghana juvenile star Sadick Adams completed the rout after the break.
The visitors fought relentless to reduce the deficit but failed in all their attempts until Bismark Oppong grabbed a consolation.
At Bechem, Bechem United inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Hearts of Oak to stretch their winless run to three. Striker Ahmed Toure's spot kick separated the two sides.
GPL Scores @ A Glance
Oly 2, All Stars 0
Sharks 3 Bolga 1
Aduana 2, Liberty 1
Chelsea 1, Allies 1
T.Youth 0, Dwarfs 2
Bechem 1, Hearts 0
Kotoko 3, Medeama 1
Ashgold-WAFA-(PP)
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
