Barnsley coach blasts Huddersfield Town's 'disrespectful' Andy Yiadom bid

- ghanasoccernet.com
33 minutes ago | Sports News

Head coach of Barnsley Paul Heckingbottom has lashed out at Huddersfield's bid for Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom, labeling it as "disrespectful".

The newly promoted English Premier League outfit were reported to have offered £750,000 for the marauding right back, who impressed in his debut season for the Tykes in the English Championship last term.

 But Barnsley are understood to value the player at around the £2m mark and Heckingbottom insists he will only leave the club is his true value is met.

'It's [the bid] a bit disrespectful really,' revealed Heckingbottom.

'We've received bids and they've been a million miles away from our valuation of Andy.

'If they think Andy Yiadom is only worth what they've bid then Yids should be upset by it as well.

'In my mind he's one of the best full backs in the Championship and if someone wants to buy one of the best full backs in the Championship then they should have to pay the money for him.

'Like I've said we've not received any offers that are good money for him.'

Andy Yiadom

