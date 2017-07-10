TOP STORIES
Defender Daniel Opare returns to Bundesliga outfit Augsburg for pre-season
Defender Daniel Opare has rejoined his parent club Augsburg for pre season.
The right back was on loan for the second half of last season at French Ligue 2 side Lens.
He has struggled for game time at Augsburg since making a move in the summer of 2015.
The 26-year-old was signed to replace compatriot Baba Rahman who was sold to Chelsea two seasons ago but could not meet expectations.
Opare was a member of the Ghana squad that played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
