Defender Daniel Opare returns to Bundesliga outfit Augsburg for pre-season

33 minutes ago | Sports News

Defender Daniel Opare has rejoined his parent club Augsburg for pre season.

The right back was on loan for the second half of last season at French Ligue 2 side Lens.

He has struggled for game time at Augsburg since making a move in the summer of 2015.

The 26-year-old was signed to replace compatriot Baba Rahman who was sold to Chelsea two seasons ago but could not meet expectations.

Opare was a member of the Ghana squad that played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

