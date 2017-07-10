TOP STORIES
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey takes pre-season training to Austria with Leicester City
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has travelled with Leicester City to Austria for pre-season training.
He and his teammates will spent six days at the popular tourist location of WÃ¶rthersee lake.
Leicester will take part in a series of warm weather training sessions throughout their stay in the state of Carinthia.
flight to Klagenfurt on Sunday afternoon and touched down in the early evening before enjoying a short bike ride through the hotel's picturesque surrounding area.
Amartey is preparing for his second full season with the Foxes and must do more to convince manager Craig Shakespeare.
