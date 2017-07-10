modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey takes pre-season training to Austria with Leicester City

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 minute ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has travelled with Leicester City to Austria for pre-season training. 

He and his teammates will spent six days at the popular tourist location of WÃ¶rthersee lake.

Leicester will take part in a series of warm weather training sessions throughout their stay in the state of Carinthia.

flight to Klagenfurt on Sunday afternoon and touched down in the early evening before enjoying a short bike ride through the hotel's picturesque surrounding area.

Amartey is preparing for his second full season with the Foxes and must do more to convince manager Craig Shakespeare.

Daniel Amartey

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

NDC picks flagbearer by 2018 – Asiedu Nketia

1 hour ago

New twist: NPP backs Adwoa Safo's claim about World Bank-funded SHS

2 hours ago

quot-img-1dont cover your shame with someones business and shame

By: sam quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line