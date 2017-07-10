TOP STORIES
HISTORY MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO REPEAT ITSELF.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Dry weekend for Ghanaian players as most leagues were on break
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.
SWEDEN
Defender Joseph Aidoo played 70 minutes for Hammarby in their 3-1 home win over Orebro. His compatriot Divine Naah played 57 minutes for the away side.
Emmanuel Frimpong came on in the 77th minute for AFC Eskilstuna in their 1-0 away loss to Sirius.
Nasiru Mohammed was taken off in the 16th minute with an injury while compatriot Mohammed Abubakari came on in the 73rd minute as their side Hacken lost 1-0 to Malmo.
Versatile defender Samuel Mensah enjoyed 90 minutes for Ostersunds as they were held 1-1 by Jonkopings
NORWAY
Dutch born Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Gyasi played 87 minutes for Aalesunds as they were beaten 3-0 by Molde
Gilbert Koomson played 88 minutes for Sogndal in their 1-1 stalemate at Viking.
Former Ghana youth international winger Raymond Gyasi played 72 minutes for Stabaek in their 2-0 victory over SK Brann.
FINLAND
David Addy did not make the match day squad for RoPS' 2-2 draw with HIFK.
BELARUS
Striker Joel Fameyeh scored a brace for Dinamo Brest in their 4-1 win over minnows Smorgon in the Belarus Cup round of 16.
INDONESIA
Michael Essien played 84 minutes for Persib Bandung as they were thump 3-1 at Madura United.
THAILAND
Dominic Adiyiah scored for Nakhon Ratchasima in their 5-0 mauling of Super Power FC.
USA
Latif Blessing enjoyed 90 minutes for Sporting Kansas City in their 1-1 stalemate with Philadelphia Union.
In the NASL, striker Kwadwo Poku played 63 minutes for Miami FC but could not register a goal as they annihilated San Francisco Delta 7-0 as his team were crowned Spring title winners.
Midfielder Michael Kafari played 86 minutes for Puerto Rico as they were to a 0-0 draw at home by Jacksonville.
DR CONGO
Ghanaian duo Solomon Asante and Daniel Nii Adjei came from the bench to inspire DR Congo giants TP Mazembe to steal a 2-1 win over Horoya Athletic Club of Guinea in the CAF Confederations Cup.
NIGERIA
Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was on the winning side as Enyimba FC defeated Niger Tonadoes 3-0.
Goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu kept goal for Enugu Rangers in their 1-1 home draw with Shooting Stars.
@Reuben [email protected]
