modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Maxwell Konadu satisfied with resilient Black Stars B performance over Togo

- ghanasoccernet.com
57 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars B head coach Maxwell Konadu has hailed the resilience of the side in their 2-1 win over the Hawks of Togo in an international friendly at the StadÃ© de KeguÃ© on Sunday afternoon.

Ghana took the lead through WAFA forward Richmond Lamptey on the stroke of half time but Issifou Bourhana restored parity for Togo after the break before substitute Daniel Lomotey restored the lead to give the Black Stars B the win over their West African neighbours in what could be described a difficult game.

And the head coach of the Ghanaian side has hailed his boys for fighting back to win the game.

"Like you rightly said, we've played a lot of games without a defeat. We were expecting a lot of things from the game today and we had what we wanted.

"We expected a tough game and that is what Togo gave us. Especially in the second half, they were stronger, gave us a lot of pressure, pinned us to our side and that tested our resilience," Maxwell noted during the post match presser.

"They had their goal from that moment and the way we responded was fantastic. The boys showed a lot of character and fought back. And for me, that is the most important thing because that is what I expected," he added.

The Black Stars B will continue their preparations ahead of the August 7 clash with Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualifiers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Education Minister To Grace 5th Graduation Of Jackson College Of Educa...

7 hours ago

RE: Akufo-Addo's daughter fingered in BOST oil saga

11 hours ago

quot-img-1To think global you have to read global

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line