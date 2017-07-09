TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Kotoko trounce Medeama to keep up title chase
Kumasi, July 9, GNA - A rejuvenated Asante Kotoko side coasted home to an emphatic 3-1victory over visiting Medeama S/C in a Ghana Premier League Match Day 21 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.
The results would push the two-time African champions to the third position on the league log with 35 points.
The Porcupine Warriors finished off their opponents in the first half with two well-rehearsed goals from set pieces to re-ignite their title chase.
Coach Steve Polack's charges took control of the game right from the beginning and probed for the opener which did come on 12th minutes courtesy Evans Quao.
The tall defender, using his height to an advantage, out-jumped his opponents as he joined the attack, to nod home an Emmanuel Gyamfi corner-kick.
Medeama, who were awoken from their slumber by this early goal, tread cautiously as they became more compact at the back, with experienced goalie, Ofori Antwi, issuing out timely instructions to his defence.
Latif Salifu would unleash a thunderbolt of a shot in the 30th minute against the run of play, but Kotoko's Felix Annan was equal to the task with a timely save to prevent his side from conceding.
Kotoko stepped up their game as the first session inched closer, and in one of their forays upfront, Ahmed Adams connected home a corner-kick in the 37th minute to register the second goal.
The second half saw a more robust play from the visitors, but the Porcupine Warriors would deflate their ego with a third goal from Sadique Adams.
The striker scored from a free-kick in the 55th minute, and a helpless goalie Antwi had no answer to the well-taken kick.
Medeama's Bismark Oppong scored a consolation for the visitors on the stroke of full time to end proceedings.
GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
