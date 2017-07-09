modernghana logo

Olympics rides over Wa All Stars

GNA
4 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, July 9, GNA - Accra Great Olympics recorded 2-0 win over defending league champions, Wa All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Olympics, who are struggling for survival in the premiership, needed the victory to keep up their fight and exhibited positive fighting spirit right from the start of the game.

Olympics succeeded in the 29th minute, when Benjamin Arthur headed past Black Stars goalie Richard Ofori, for the first goal.

The home team returned after recess and maintained their dominance over the visitors and managed to record their second goal through Kofi Bekoe's solo move.

Bekoe, who picked a ball in from the defence of Wa All Stars, weaved his way deep into the defence, to shoot past Ofori for the second goal in the 51st minute.

Olympics will need to win the rest of the matches in the competition to be sure of survival in the premiership.

GNA

