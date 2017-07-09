TOP STORIES
A HORSE IS A HORSE,YES A HORSE IS A HORSE OF COUSE
Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide lauds brilliant Black Stars B performance against Togo
Ghana's Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide has lauded the Black Stars B beating Togo 2-1 at the StadÃ© de KeguÃ© on Sunday in an international friendly.
The home-based Black Stars displayed a fantastic performance against Togo with WAFA duo Richmond Lamptey and Daniel Lomotey finding the back of the net.
Lamptey broke the virginity of the game on the stroke of half time but Issifou Bourhana restored parity for the home side before Daniel Lomotey fetched the winner from the Ghanaians.
And Hon. Pius Hadzide has hailed the forceful performance of the side.
"It's a very impressive performance from the team and I believe the team has great potential. I am impressed with their preparations so far for the WAFU Championship and the CHAN qualifiers and I encourage the technical team to continue their good job.
"Am excited with the potential the team has and I believe if the other players join from their clubs, the team will be stronger," he told GHANAsoccernet.com after the game in Togo.
He assured that government is committed to the cause of assisting all national federations in quest to make the country proud.
The team is doing well and as a government, we are committed to developing all sporting disciplines in the country and I believe with a little support from government, we can make it," he added.
Ghana will visit Burkina Faso on August 7 for the first leg of the CHAN qualifiers.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
