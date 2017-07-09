TOP STORIES
Match Report: Elmina Sharks 3-1 Bolga- Sharks deepen woes of relegation bound All Stars
Elmina Sharks returned to winning ways as they defeated Bolga All Stars 3-1 on match day 21 of the Ghana Premier League at the Papa Kwesi Ndoum Stadium on Sunday.
After going three matches without a win, Elmina Sharks gave themselves a big lift in the relegation survival pursuit.
Felix Addo opened the scoring for Sharks in the 28th minute with a powerful shot just outside the 18-yard box.
Eric Osei quickly added the second for the host on the 35th minute mark before referee Yaw Ametepeh brought first half proceedings to an end.
Latif Abubakari pulled one back for Bolga in the 60th minute with his first touch of the ball, just two minutes after coming on.
But tricky winger Benjamin Tweneboah restored Sharks two-goal advantage at the death of the game from a close range.
Despite the victory, Sharks remain 14th on the standings with 24 points after 21 games.
