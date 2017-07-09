TOP STORIES
Angry Kotoko fans attack Medeama CEO, Communication chief hours before kickoff
Irate Kotoko fans have attacked the clubs Chief Executive and communication chief ahead of their clash against Kotoko.
James Essilfie and Patrick Akoto are under tight security in Kumasi with angry fans charging on them.
Reports reaching GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that, the attack by the Porcupine Warriors fans is perceived to be a retaliation from the ordeal they suffered at hands of the Medeama fans when they visited the T&A Park on match day 6 of the first round.
Further reports suggest that the communication team of the club did not escape the wrath of the irate fans as one of them was punched during the scuffle.
However, security personnel at the stadium came to their rescue and are now under their protection.
The first round game ended 2-1 in favour of Medeama at the Tarkwa T&A Park.
