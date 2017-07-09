modernghana logo

Elmina Sharks Unveils new Brazilian striker

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Elmina (C/R) July 9, GNA - Elmina Sharks Football Club, on Friday unveiled their new Brazilian signing, Abner Martins Dos Santos Pinto, after completing his move from Brazil to the Ghana Premier League side.

Abner, 27 has signed a two-year contract with the Elmina based club with possible extension at end of contract year at an undisclosed amount.

He comes with vast experience, having played for clubs in Malta, Germany, Spain and France.

The Brazilian striker had already started training with Sharks and is seen as the man to help the club maintain their Premiership status at the end of the season.

Pinto, is expected to make his first appearance for the Elmina base club on Sunday against Bolga All Stars at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

Unveiling the player, Mr Kelvin Aboagye, Administrate Secretary for the Club was optimistic that the Brazilian who measured 1.8m would immensely help solve the goal scoring problem which had plagued the team this season.

Pinto told the press that he hoped to score more goals for his new club to help them cement their place in the premier league at the end of the season.

He called on the supporters to come to the Nduom Stadium in their numbers on Sunday to support the team to victory.

GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

