Exclusive: Ghana To Participate In World Ocean Racing
Ghana Ocean Racing Co-skippers Eyram Hevi and Agbeli Ameko as well as Team Manager James Daedem have participated in the World Ocean Racing Conference and met with industry leadership in Alicante, Spain to discuss about Ghana’s future in the next round of the world race.
The Conference dubbed “Future Team’s Workshop” was held at the headquarters of the Volvo Ocean Race (VOR) engaging teams and all stake holders preparing for the 2017/18 season.
A Team Ghana entry would be the first ever an African team is participating in the 44-year history of VOR bringing ten times return on investment in terms of visibility and brand activation.
Currently, Ghana is working on a sub title sponsorship opportunity to join an existing team in this year’s VOR.
Team Ghana has also joined the “Clean Ocean Campaign” to bring awareness to clean oceans and its sustainability.
Team Ghana’s ultimate goal is to lead a fully represented Pan African team to compete in the race in the near future.
During the conference, Volvo Ocean Race’s CEO Mark Turner announced that the Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a three-year to a two-year cycle after the upcoming 2017/18 edition, a change that will provide more commercial value for professional sailing teams, sponsors and host cities.
The Ghanaian representatives said they want to change the face of sports in Africa as there are many more sporting activities that many people would be interested in apart from football, athletics and boxing.
Ghana is bordered on the south by the Atlantic Ocean and apart from Beach Sports like soccer, volleyball, leisure swimming and running on the sand, much has not been done to utilize the ocean or sea for sports.
Recently some people in Cape Coast, Saltpond in the Central region and in Accra (Oshie, Bortinor, Kokrobite Beaches) wanted to try surfing, but much has not been done or heard in their development.
