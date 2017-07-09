TOP STORIES
Kwadwo Poku's Miami FC Wins North American Soccer League
Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kwadwo Poku has won the North America Soccer League Spring title with Miami FC following comprehensive win at home against San Francisco Deltas.
Miami FC pummeled Franciso 7-0 on Saturday night at the FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium with Poku lasting 64 minutes.
Poku contributed three goals in 14 appearances to help Miami claim the championship.
This is the first career silverware for the 25-year old, who was handed Black Stars call-up for the friendlies against USA and Mexico.
