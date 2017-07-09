modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kwadwo Poku's Miami FC Wins North American Soccer League

Sammy Heywood Okine
21 minutes ago | Football News

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kwadwo Poku has won the North America Soccer League Spring title with Miami FC following comprehensive win at home against San Francisco Deltas.

Miami FC pummeled Franciso 7-0 on Saturday night at the FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium with Poku lasting 64 minutes.

Poku contributed three goals in 14 appearances to help Miami claim the championship.

This is the first career silverware for the 25-year old, who was handed Black Stars call-up for the friendlies against USA and Mexico.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Football News

TOP STORIES

Dubious Black Stars Support Fund: NIB MD Drops Big Names Behind Acco...

5 hours ago

‘Stop Sharing Market Stalls Among Cronies!’

6 hours ago

quot-img-1it is not bravery that forces a man to climb a thorn tree, but necessity.

By: felicity quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line