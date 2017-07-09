TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
LIVE UPDATES: Ghana Premier League Week 21
Asante Kotoko up against Medeama and Hearts of Oak taking on Bechem United are two of the six games that will be honoured today in the Ghana Premier League as one match took place yesterday and the clash involving leaders WAFA and inform Ashanti Gold postponed because seven WAFA players are in the Black Stars B squad who are set to play Togo in a friendly on Sunday.
Ebusua Dwarfs showed grit to record a hard fought 2-1 victory over Tema Youth in week 21 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday.
Follow our live blog for all the action from the six centers across the country.
