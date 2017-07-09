modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

LIVE UPDATES: Ghana Premier League Week 21

- ghanasoccernet.com
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko up against Medeama and Hearts of Oak taking on Bechem United are two of the six games that will be honoured today in the Ghana Premier League as one match took place yesterday and the clash involving leaders WAFA and inform Ashanti Gold postponed because seven WAFA players are in the Black Stars B squad who are set to play Togo in a friendly on Sunday.

Ebusua Dwarfs showed grit to record a hard fought 2-1 victory over Tema Youth in week 21 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday. 

Follow our live blog for all the action from the six centers across the country.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Dubious Black Stars Support Fund: NIB MD Drops Big Names Behind Acco...

5 hours ago

‘Stop Sharing Market Stalls Among Cronies!’

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Some people love money too much and are very greedy

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line