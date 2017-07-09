TOP STORIES
Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan Honoured With Doctorate Degree From Ukrainian University
Ghana Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has been awarded a doctorate degree by a Ukrainian university for his achievements in football and his exemplary leadership in the game on Saturday at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.
The national football team, Black Stars skipper was honoured by the Alfred Noble University for his achievements for his country and the various clubs he has played for in his career so far.
The award is in two folds- The Alfred Nobel Doctorate on a golden plate reserved for persons who have contributed immensely to the development of their countries and the Honorary Personality of Exemplary Leadership Award from World International Award.
Gyan aka Baby Jet responded by saying “…certainly it will urge me on to do more. I felt happy and the recognition tells me whatever one does, if executed well, there comes a day of reckoning, I thank the higher learning institution for the honour.”
Other personalities who received the prestigious Award were President Akufo-Addo, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Kudalor, among others.
Asamoah Gyan has played in three successive World Cups – 2006, 2010 and 2014 – and he is Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA Mundial with six goals, beating the likes of Roger Milla, Samuel Eto’o Fils, Didier Drogba, among others.
Gyan who loves wearing the number 3 shirt is also Ghana’s all-time highest scorer, having netted 51 international goals so far in 104 matchs.
He has featured for Liberty Professionals in Ghana, Modena and Udinese in Italy, Rennes in France, Sunderland in England, Al Ain and Al Ahly, both in the United Arab Emirates, Shanghai SIPG in China and recently joined Kayserispor in Turkey.
Turkish club Kayserispor passed on their congratulations as new signing Asamoah Gyan has been awarded a doctorate degree by a leading Ukrainian university.
The new Kayserispor signing was honoured by the Alfred Noble University for his achievements for his country and the various clubs he has played for in his career so far.
“Our footballer Asamoah Gyan received honorary doctorates in three separate universities, named Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ternopil National Economic University and Alfred Nobel University, for helping orphans, bad families and poor living conditions.
Our footballers made us proud with their helpful personality as well as being a world star. We congratulate our footballer for his charitable personality and his honorary doctor,” the club posted on their website.
