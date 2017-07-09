modernghana logo

Manchester United defender Fosu-Mensah excited about the start of pre-season

2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is delighted Manchester United players and coaches are back together for the start of pre-season.

Manchester United players have returned to training for their medicals ahead of the pre-season tour.

Mensah arrived at the club's Carrington training complex on Saturday for check-up ahead of leaving for the United States.

He will fly with coach Jose Mourinho and teammates to Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon for their five-match tour but a few players have already touched down in California.

Pre-Season is here! Can't wait to visit 🇺🇸 for the first time. #MUTOUR #MUFC

A post shared by Timothy Fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:55am PDT


