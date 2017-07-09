modernghana logo

Inter Allies president watches on-loan trio in action for Harrisburg City Islanders in USA

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Inter Allies President Rabeh El-Eter visited the USA and watched USL game between Rchester Rhinos and Harrisburg City Islanders at the Capelli Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Club's chief watched the 'Eleven Is To One' trio of Abass Mohammed, Ropapa Mensah and Fredric Opoku in action for the Islanders.

Abass Mohammed played the entire duration of the game, Ropapa Mensah played 45 minutes and Fredrick Opoku was an unused sub for the Islanders.

Rochester Rhinos who were at home defeated City Islanders by a lone goal courtesy late goal (85th minute) by J. Graf.

The match was also used to launch the Capelli Sports Cup and Mr El-Eter and Jason Arnold presented the trophy to officials of both teams.

The Club's President is expected to arrive in the country earlier this week to watch the Capelli Boys face Asante Kotoko in a titanic league match at the El Wak Stadium on Wednesday.

