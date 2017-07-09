modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Striker Jordan Ayew intensifies work in pre season with Swansea City

- ghanasoccernet.com
16 minutes ago | Sports News

Striker Jordan Ayew has been working out in the gym at Swansea's pre-season training. 

The Ghana international started work early last week at the club's Fairwood Training Ground in Wales.

Ayew is preparing to start a full season with the Swans after joining them during the January transfer window.

He went to make 14 league appearances and scored one goal.

Jordan Ayew

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gov't asked to consider solar as alternative power for schools

20 hours ago

Police pick 2 for selling prohibited drugs

20 hours ago

quot-img-1A GENTLEMAN DOES NOT REGUSE AN OFFER! PLEASE PREZ ATTA MILLS

By: akoaso,Hamburg/Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line