A GENTLEMAN DOES NOT REGUSE AN OFFER! PLEASE PREZ ATTA MILLSBy: akoaso,Hamburg/Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Striker Jordan Ayew intensifies work in pre season with Swansea City
Striker Jordan Ayew has been working out in the gym at Swansea's pre-season training.
The Ghana international started work early last week at the club's Fairwood Training Ground in Wales.
Ayew is preparing to start a full season with the Swans after joining them during the January transfer window.
He went to make 14 league appearances and scored one goal.
Jordan Ayew
