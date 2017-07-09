modernghana logo

Kevin-Prince Boateng ready to start pre-season training with Las Palmas

16 minutes ago

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to start pre-season with Spanish side Las Palmas after passing a medical examination.

Kevin underwent the routine medicals on Friday to ensure he is fit and ready as Las Palmas start preparations for the upcoming season.

After mixed spells at AC Milan and Schalke 04, Boateng appears to have found his place at Las Palmas and has been a model professional on and off the pitch.

He found the net 10 times and provided five assists on his debut season, leading to the board at the Estadio Gran Canaria to offer the 30-year-old a three-year deal.

Boateng agreed to a contract extension that will see him remain at the club until 2020 amid interest from some top clubs in Europe.

He will be working under new coach Manolo Marquez.
Prince, HaliloviÄ‡ y Michel pasan la Ãºltima sesiÃ³n de reconocimientos mÃ©dicos en @HPS_Hospitales https://t.co/3i4DH1EgVA pic.twitter.com/lDFbWWwnV4 — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) July 8, 2017

First day of work vamossss #prince7 #tryingtolookserious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u4nwMNc5jP — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) July 8, 2017

