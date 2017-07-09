TOP STORIES
CAF CONFEDERATION CUP: Ghanaian duo Solomon Asante and Nii Adjei inspire TP Mazembe win over Horoya Club
Ghanaian duo Solomon Asante and Daniel Nii Adjei came from the dugout to inspire DR Congo giants TP Mazembe to steal a 2-1 win over Horoya Athletic Club of Guinea at the Stade du TP Mazembe.
Gracia Kanda shot the home side ahead under 14 minutes but Francis Ebele restored parity with eight minutes to the break.
Daniel Nii Adjei came on to replace Tresor Mputu Mabi just five minutes into the second half.
Solomon Asante also came from the dugout to replace Rainford Kalaba in the 64th minute.
The swift attacking Ghanaian winger provided an important assist for Nathan Sinkala to power TP Mazembe into the quarter finals of the Total Caf Confederation Cup with just eight to end proceedings.
Five Ghanaians were involved in the game - Baffour Sebe, former Feyenoord (WAFA) players Mandela Ocansey and Mensah Brefo for Horoya AC and Solomon Asante and Daniel Nii Adjei for TP Mazembe.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
