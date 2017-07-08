TOP STORIES
WAFU shocked over Ghana government demands for money to host tournament
The West Africa Football Union (Wafu) has expressed its shock over Ghana's decision to charge the regional football body for the usage of the stadium for an upcoming tournament.
Ghana has been selected to host the 16 countries for the regional championship featuring all the national teams of all the nations in the region.
Contrary of the norms of hosting events, the Nations Sports Authority (NSA) is demanding that fees must be paid by Wafu and sponsors of the event for all the matches to be played in the competition.
Wafu has lined up Cape Coast and Takoradi as venues for the hosting of the matches but the decision to charge for the usage of the stadium has come as a shock to the organiser of the maiden competition.
Senegal hosted the Wafu regional clubs championship three months ago and did not charge just like countries hosting football tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations.
Mamadou Gaye is part of the Fox TV - organisers of the the event - currently inspecting facilities ahead of the WAFU tournament later this year.
He says he is surprised by the decision by Ghana to seek money for the competition to be held in the country.
'Fox TV members are happy with the facilities they inspected at the Cape Coast Stadium. The pitch, scoreboard and lights are working perfectly," Gaye said
'We are in Takoradi as well to inspect the Railing Stadium, where we had a little
challenge from the Regional Sports Authority officer in charge but things have
been sorted out.
'Fox TV is a sponsor for the WAFU Tournament and in March this year Wa All Stars from Ghana took part in the tourney in Senegal which the government of Senegal didn't charge anything.
"But we are surprised to hear from the sports authorities here Ghana claiming we have to pay,' he added.
Fox TV is an American Television network who holds the media rights for the WAFU tournament.
Ghana's Black Stars B are scheduled to play in the competition which starts in September.
