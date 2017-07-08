TOP STORIES
SOME FRIENDS HAPPENS TO BE A BLESSINGS WHEN THEY COME INTO YOUR LIFE WHILE OTHERS COME INTO YOUR LIFE AS A LESSONBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
German-born Ghanaian youngster Anton Donkor delighted with Everton return
German-born Ghanaian youth forward Anton Donkor has expressed his delight with his return to English Premier League side Everton.
The 19-year-old striker re-joined the Toffees on a season long loan from German outfit VfL Wolfsburg after his first spell with the club was shortened by injury.
Speaking after finalizing the deal, Donkor said, 'I'm very happy to be back,' Donkor told the club's official website.
'I'm looking forward to pre-season to show my teammates and the fans that it was the right decision for the Club to re-sign me. I'm very proud to be here and I want to show my best performances.
'I started very well here last season but the ankle injury was a big disappointment. I was out for about eight weeks and I had to go back to Germany and do all my treatment. But I got fit again quickly and now I'm feeling better than before. I'm feeling at 100 per cent.'
'Training so far has been very good - and tough!,' he added.
'After six weeks I hadn't played football, but I was very happy to be back out on the pitch. David Unsworth is a great guy and I enjoy training with him. He has a good style of coaching.
'I love it here and English football is perfect for me. I'm very happy to be back.'
He played just four games for David Unsworth's youth team during an injury ravaged season last term.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News