FIFA U17 WORLD CUP: A closer look at Ghana’s group opponents - INDIA
The draw was done yesterday in India ahead of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup and the Black Starlets of Ghana will starting their journey in the competition with Columbia, followed by USA and India in the final group game.
Columbia were 3rd in their confederation with USA placing second behind Mexico in CONCACAF while India is by virtue of being the host nation.
We take a closer look at the Ghana's group opponents and how they made it to the World Cup.
We start with host nation - India.
FIFA U-17 World Cup record
Ranked in the lower reaches of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, India are strugglers even on the continental scene. In fact, the world's second-most populated country has made little impression on the international stage over the past four decades. They have never represented Asia in a FIFA tournament.
Road to India
India, as the host country, have automatically qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. Under previous manager Nicolai Adam, the team were held to a 3-3 draw against Saudi Arabia in the 2016 AFC U-16 Championship, and while they were defeated by UAE and Iran in their other group stage games, they displayed encouraging progress.
The coach
Portuguese coach Luis Norton de Matos assumed control of the Indian U-17 side in March 2017, replacing Adams who departed his role earlier in the year. De Matos represented Portugal at senior international level during his playing days and has coached a host of club sides in his homeland, as well as the Guinea-Bissau national side.
"I do have an Indian connection as my great grandfather was born in Goa," De Matos revealed after his appointment. "I will retain the positives of the last two years as we move forward."
The stat
7 - is how many times India have participated at the AFC U-16 Championship, but only once have they progressed past the first round. In 2002 the team managed to make it to the quarter-finals, their best result to date, where they were defeated by Korea Republic.
