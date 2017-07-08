TOP STORIES
Believe in HIM, he answers prayers and he will answer your prayers tooBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
India U-17 coach Luis Norton hails Ghana as Africa's best
India U-17 coach Luis Norton has labeled Ghana as the best on the continent, claiming that football in the country is a tradition.
Ghana have been drawn alongside host country India, Colombia and USA in Group A of the upcoming tournament which is set to commenced on October 6, 2017.
Despite India being drawn against football powerhouses, coach Norton believe his side have a fair chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.
"Colombia is very strong in South America. Ghana is a tradition, always a strong team. Ghana and Mali are the two best African teams in this tournament."
"We're working for a victory. In football there are no impossible missions. Our opponents are very strong with experience. We are going to fight every moment, for the results." said Norton,
India kick off the mega-event on October 6 against USA. "They work very well.
"They are doing a fantastic job for 20 years. They have experience, which is a very important in this competition," Norton commented on USA.
The two-time World Champions will engage India in the last game of the group.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News