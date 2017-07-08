modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

India U-17 coach Luis Norton hails Ghana as Africa's best

- ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News

India U-17 coach Luis Norton has labeled Ghana as the best on the continent, claiming that football in the country is a tradition.

Ghana have been drawn alongside host country India, Colombia and USA in Group A of the upcoming tournament which is set to commenced on October 6, 2017.

Despite India being drawn against football powerhouses, coach Norton believe his side have a fair chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

"Colombia is very strong in South America. Ghana is a tradition, always a strong team. Ghana and Mali are the two best African teams in this tournament."

"We're working for a victory. In football there are no impossible missions. Our opponents are very strong with experience. We are going to fight every moment, for the results." said Norton,

India kick off the mega-event on October 6 against USA. "They work very well.

"They are doing a fantastic job for 20 years. They have experience, which is a very important in this competition," Norton commented on USA.

The two-time World Champions will engage India in the last game of the group.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah Did Not Curse The Residents Of Denkyira Obuas...

6 hours ago

Family planning is a cure for population growth - MP

19 hours ago

quot-img-1Believe in HIM, he answers prayers and he will answer your prayers too

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line