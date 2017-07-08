TOP STORIES
Deputy Sports Minister Hon. Pius Hadzide set to join Black Stars B ahead of Togo friendly
Ghana's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide is on his way to Togo to join the Black Stars B ahead of their friendly with Togo tomorrow (Sunday).
The Deputy Minister left the shores of Ghana in his private vehicle in the early hours of Saturday to join the team.
The enterprising young man is expected to hold talks with the technical team and leadership of the playing body of the Black Stars B to motivate them ahead of the game.
Issues regarding the per diems of the players since they started camping two months ago are expected to be thrashed out with the team before the game tomorrow, according to an insider.
The Black Stars B left Ghana on Friday afternoon for the friendly with the Local Hawks of Togo as both sides prepare for the 2017 CHAN qualifiers.
Ghana will be visiting Burkina Faso on August 7 for the first leg of the qualifier while Togo take on Benin.
The two sides are also preparing for the 2017 WAFU Championship to be played in Ghana in September this year.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
