Someone with miraculous blessings finds oasis in the desert.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
FEATURE: Good show Sports Ministry - Better late than never
As I sat by my computer, with fingers ready and ready to blast the Sports Ministry for neglecting the Black Stars B ahead of their friendly with Togo on Sunday, my phone started ringing, an unknown number - I answered and the news was that the Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hedzide was on his way to watch the game in Lome. 'Saved by the bell,' I soliloquized.
My position swiftly changed and my intention for the article I intended writing dashed. Good show sports Ministry - was the headline that flashed through my mind.
Many know me to be a great critic of the Sports Ministry but I always give credit where it is due and on this occasion, I doff my hut for the Sports Ministry. Hon. Isaac Asiamah and his office must be lauded.
I was the first person to question the attitude of the Sports Ministry towards the team since they started camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence two months ago. The Ministry had not visited the team since their camping, no per diem given to the players and the players felt total neglect from the Ministry.
I felt the disrespect the Ministry showed the team, yet run hastily like a Usain Bolt determined to beat Justin Gutlin in a 200m race to the American Embassy for visa to follow the Black Stars team for their friendlies against Mexico and the USA.
But with the news that the office has authorized the Deputy Sports Minister to represent them at the friendly in Togo, mention must be made that it is the way to go and the Sports Ministry must keep it up.
I, however, insist that Hon. Isaac Asiamah and his office must try to visit the team at Prampram to, support them in their preparation, motivate them and charge them for victory against Burkina Faso in a month rather than waiting till the D-day to be jumping over the team with flamboyant suits to make the news. That is bad.
I know other sporting federations will have issues with the Sports Ministry for not giving them similar attention like the football teams. But my argument still remains that football is the passion of the nation - perhaps because I am a football writer.
But on an honest note, kudos to the Sports Ministry for the effort.
Change has come indeed!
By: SheikhTophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
